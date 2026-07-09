Suspect in deadly Atascocita shooting now charged with separate murder

The Brief Jaime Garcia is now accused of two deadly shootings in Harris County. One man was found dead in a vehicle in late May. A repairman was found dead in a vacant Atascocita home last week.



A suspect in custody for a deadly shooting at an Atascocita home has now been charged for another deadly shooting, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Atascocita shooting suspect facing separate murder charge

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says detectives have filed a second murder charge against 32-year-old Jaime Garcia.

Screenshot

The new charge is said to be tied to a shooting that happened on May 26 in east Harris County. Officials say 41-year-old Francisco Navarro was found shot and killed in a vehicle on Patch Street near the East Freeway.

Sheriff Gonzalez noted that Garcia is already in custody on a separate murder charge.

What we don't know:

Other details about the May shooting are not available at this time.

Arrest for Atascocita murder

Dig deeper:

The other case where Garcia was arrested is tied to another man's death last week.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies were flagged down regarding a repairman’s truck parked in front of a home on Crathie Drive.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Family members of the repairman had been looking for him after he didn't return home. His company tracked him down to the address.

When authorities went inside, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Sheriff Gonzalez later identified the man as 31-year-old Christopher Walsh.

Garcia was taken into custody for Walsh's death. Records confirm that he is still in custody, and his bond has been denied temporarily.

MORE INFO: Repairman found dead inside vacant Atascocita home for sale