Houston ICE shooting: Harris County DA investigating, warns of evidence access

The Brief Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare confirmed that they are conducting an investigation in connection to the deadly ICE shooting that occurred earlier this week. Teare appeared on Houston Public Media on Thursday morning to discuss the shooting.



Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare confirmed that they are conducting an investigation in connection to the deadly ICE shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Houston ICE Shooting: Harris County DA says they'll be conducting an investigation

According to a statement from Rafael Lemaitre, Director of Strategic Communications & Policy at the Harris County District Attorney's Office: "Although access to key evidence remains under Federal control, we are pursuing investigative avenues available to us and will conduct a review of any information we collect within our reach."

Teare appeared on Houston Public Media on Thursday morning to discuss the shooting. You can watch the full interview below.