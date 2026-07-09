Houston ICE shooting: Congresswoman says Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not the intended target

The Brief FOX 26 has learned from new information following the deadly ICE shooting that occurred earlier this week in East Houston. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia tells FOX 26 that after speaking with ICE, it was learned that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets. Garcia also told FOX 26 that none of the ICE agents involved in the incident were wearing body cameras. A DHS official confirmed that statement with FOX 26.



FOX 26 has learned from new information following the deadly ICE shooting that occurred earlier this week in East Houston.

New info on Houston ICE shooting

What they're saying:

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia tells FOX 26 that after speaking with ICE, it was learned that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets.

Garcia said ICE told her that there was another person in the vehicle who had an administrative warrant.

The congresswoman also told FOX 26 that none of the ICE agents involved in the incident were wearing body cameras. ICE officials told Garcia that ICE promises to have officers wear cameras by the end of the month.

Lastly, according to Congresswoman Garcia, ICE says the three people who were detained in this incident will remain in Conroe. They will not be transferred to another facility.

New details leading up to incident, DHS confirms surveillance was being conducted

On Thursday afternoon, FOX 26 received a new statement from DHS regarding the deadly shooting involving ICE:

"After receiving a credible tip from our law enforcement partners, our officers conducted surveillance on a target’s address. Weeks prior to the incident, they noted two white vans at the property. On July 7, officers were almost at the target’s address when they observed a white van with an individual who resembled the target. Officers then initiated the vehicle stop."

ICE speaks on bodycams

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security regarding the body cameras and received this statement:

"The officers involved in the incident in Houston had not been issued body-worn cameras due to back-to-back Democrat shutdowns. The process of purchasing and issuing body-worn cameras to all of our ICE field offices was interrupted by the Democrats multiple government shutdowns. Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days.



Providing our ICE law enforcement officers with body cameras has been a priority for DHS—especially as our officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them. The halting of our body-worn camera implementation for our officers is yet another setback resulting from Democratic lawmakers refusing to fund DHS. Now, thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE has historic funding to provide law enforcement with the resources they need—including body cameras—to make America safe again."