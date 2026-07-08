Man, minor found shot in Alvin; no suspects in custody
ALVIN, Texas - A man and a minor in Alvin were treated on Wednesday after Brazoria County deputies found the two with gunshot wounds.
Alvin shooting: Man, minor injured
What we know:
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting happened on Rolling Meadow Street, near SH 35 and FM 2403.
Deputies were called to the scene and found a man and a juvenile who had been shot.
Based on evidence and what witnesses have to say, officials believe this shooting was isolated and there is no threat to anyone else.
What we don't know:
The victims' current conditions are not available at this time.
Brazoria County officials are working to identify a suspect.
No one involved has been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone who has more information is asked to call the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division at 979-864-2256.
The Source: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office