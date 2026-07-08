Cyclosporiasis outbreak: 16 cases of cyclosporiasis confirmed in City of Houston

The Brief The Houston Health Department has confirmed 16 total cases of Cyclosporiasis within the City of Houston, according to a statement. Officials said the 16 cases were confirmed by the Houston Health Department in addition to 18 confirmed cases by partners at Harris County Public Health.



The Houston Health Department has confirmed 16 total cases of Cyclosporiasis within the City of Houston, according to a statement.

Cyclosporiasis cases confirmed in City of Houston

Officials said the 16 cases were confirmed by the Houston Health Department in addition to 18 confirmed cases by partners at Harris County Public Health.

What they're saying:

Officials said in a statement, "We have not identified an increased trend this year in the Houston-Harris County region compared to the past several years. We have not found a common source for our cases or any linkages between our local cases and other cases around the country, though our investigations will continue throughout the summer."

What you can do:

Officials stated, "The myriad benefits of eating fresh produce far outweigh the potential risk of contracting cyclosporiasis. The keys to prevention of cyclosporiasis are thoroughly washing raw produce with plain tap water and thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water before eating."

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that develops when a person consumes produce or water contaminated with the cyclospora parasite.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can appear a week after infection and can last for weeks or months if left untreated. Cyclosporiasis cases tend to occur during the summer months.