FIFA World Cup 2026: Security, bag policy at Houston Stadium

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it will be attended by tens of thousands of fans over the next month or so in Houston.

As a result, security at Houston Stadium will be on high to ensure all fans are safe and abide by all security protocols.

What can I take?

According to FIFA, all persons entering the stadium must pass through safety and security screening at the point of entry.As with most sporting events, a clear bag policy will be in effect for all games at Houston Stadium.All FIFA stadiums follow a clear bag policy to maintain a safe and efficient entry process. Only certain types of bags are allowed inside the stadium. Ticket Holders are only permitted to bring certain types of bags into Stadiums. These approved bags must be clear and made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC material. The purpose of clear bags is to allow security personnel to easily see the contents inside without having to open them. Those bags must not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches (30 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm). Additionally, small clutch purses or wallets approximately the size of a hand are allowed, even if not clear and no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches (or 11 cm x 16.5 cm). Be aware that all bags must be inspected at the stadium entrance.

What can't I take into Houston Stadium?

The list of items that are not allowed into Houston Stadium during FIFA World Cup 2026 is extensive.

Here's a list that may be subject to change:

weapons of any kind (including for self-defence), ammunition or components of guns, piercing or bladed items, electric incapacitation devices (tasers,stun guns, etc...), mace, pepper spray, or other chemical irritants

explosives, detonators and items containing or concealing such prohibited items

any other object which could be used as a weapon, to cut, or to stab, or as a projectile, or any object which could in the opinion of the Event Organisers endanger the safety of others, including golf umbrellas or beach umbrellas, motorcycle helmets, hard hats and other similar objects

work tools of any kind

body protection gear or corsets (unless permitted upon presentation of a medical prescription), including bulletproof vests and items used in martial arts or extreme sports helmets as well as any other means of disguise or items specifically designed for concealing a person’s identity, except for religious headwear, medical masks and face shields.

Any permitted face covering must be removed upon request of the Event Organisers (for example, for the purposes of access and security screening)

except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices (including those that heat tobacco), (which may be possessed but not used within the Stadium), any materials, articles or objects (including self-made items), the use of which can result in the generation of smoke, heat and/or flames including lighters, matches, fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and other smoke emitting articles, compressed and liquefied gases, combustible solids, poisonous or noxious or pungent substances, oxidizing substances and organic peroxides

toxic, radioactive, caustic or corrosive materials, spray cans, corrosive and flammable substances, large permanent marker pens, paints or receptacles containing substances that are harmful to health or highly flammableaerosol cylinders, thermoses and flasks of any kind

bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury, as well as other objects made of glass or any other breakable material or especially hard packages or hard thermal boxes (for the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to and a one (1) litre/33.8 oz. capacity, may be brought into the Stadium)

sports equipment items (excluding clothing) such as inflatable balls, regardless of size, darts, and frisbees

other inflated or inflatable items, such as balloons (deflated footballs purchased on game day at a FIFA venue will be permitted)

strollers, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, kick scooters and electric scooters

large items such as stairs, benches, folding chairs, boxes, cardboard containers. ‘Large’ means any objects for which the sum of three dimensions of length, width and height exceeds 75 centimeters/29.5 inches and which cannot be stored under a seat in the Stadium

non-transparent bags, backpacks, large purses, camera bags, seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers, and other similar items are generally prohibited. Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons attempting to bring such bags into stadiums may be asked to take it to the deposits or dispose of them before entering.

significant quantities of paper or any rolls of paper any quantities of powdery materials, flour or similar substances (small make up elements, such as compact powder, shadows, blush, lipsticks, glosses and other are permitted)

any type of animal, except for service animals

Food/Liquids/Consumable Items

With the exception of hand sanitizers, no larger than 100ml/3.38 oz., any liquids containing alcohol, Including any alcoholic beverages, unless purchased and consumed within designated areas of the Stadium and in strict accordance with any additional alcohol consumption rules imposed by the Event Organisers

any other liquids exceeding 100ml/3.38 oz. unless such liquids are purchased inside the Stadium, with the exception of (i) baby milk and sterilised water in containers (including in glass containers) not exceeding 1 litre/33.8 oz. per child, and (ii) liquids up to 500 millilitres/16.9 oz. that are required for medical reasons but only if presented with a medical certificate in English, French or Spanish and in the presence of the person for whom they are intended

food items of any kind, except if acquired inside the Stadium or if they are medically required or for babies or young infants (not exceeding 1 litre/33.8 oz. per child). Food items required for medical reasons will only be permitted inside the Stadium if presented with a medical certificate in English, French or Spanish and in the presence of the person for whom they are intended. Any permitted food items must be packed in receptacles that are not made out of glass or otherwise in contravention of this Stadium Code of Conduct

drugs, narcotics or stimulants of any kind, except substances necessary for medical reasons if presented with a medical certificate in English, French or Spanish and in the presence of the person for whom they are intended. Medications that are not prohibited or restricted by applicable federal and/or local laws are permitted in quantities not exceeding a single package of more than 7 different medicines (in any form, including aerosols, drops, syringes, etc.) and must be in factory packaging.

Flags and Political / Offensive / Commercial Items

any materials, including but not limited to banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia, that are of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature, containing wording, symbols or any other attributes aimed at discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group on account of race, skin colour, ethnicity, national or social origin, gender identity and expression, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, birth, wealth or any other status, sexual orientation or on any other grounds

flags, banners and posters except those that do not exceed 2 meters x 1.5 meters (78 inches x 60 inches) or unless approved in advance by the Event Organisers in writing, provided in all cases that such flags, banners or posters are made of a non-flammable material, and are not in any other way prohibited under this Stadium Code of Conduct. All such items must be presented at the Stadium entrance for inspection by the Event Organisers

flagpoles, pom-pom shakers with stick handles, or banner poles of any kind, with the exception of flexible poles or double poles made from nonflammable plastic that do not exceed 1 meter/39.3 in. long and 1 centimetre/0.39 in. in diameter and are not otherwise deemed a safety risk by the Event Organisers

any promotional or commercial object, apparel or other material including, but not limited to, banners, flags, signs, paint, symbols and flyers or any type of object, material or clothing that, in the opinion of the Event Organisers, are promotional or commercial in nature

Electronic, Musical and Telecommunication Items

radio-electronic or high frequency devices, or any other devices that may lead to an interruption or failure of broadcasting or IT functionality at the Stadium

any musical instruments (mechanical or manual) that cannot be fully visualized by security or that are larger than 12cm x 12cm x 12cm (4.7 inches x 4.7 inches x 4.7 inches). Ticket Holders may bring musical instrument larger than the indicated size subject to preapproval of the Event Organisers and security screening. The applicable Event Organiser may require Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons to stop using musical instruments if the sound emitting from the respective device interferes with event operations or the enjoyment of other Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons

electronic, mechanical or manual devices that produce noise or other excessively loud sounds, such as vuvuzelas, whistles, air horns, loudspeakers, etc. Heaters for drums are also prohibited. The Event Organisers may require Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons to stop using devices permitted inside the Stadium if the sound emitting from the respective device interferes with event operations or the enjoyment of other Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons

instruments that emit laser beams, laser pointers or similar emissions

any type of television and telecommunication equipment (including professional video cameras) or other professional equipment that is capable of recording sound and video

more than one set of extra batteries or rechargeable units for any device which is permitted under this Stadium Code of Conduct. One (1) personal use power bank, not large than 12 cm x 17cm (4.7 inches x 6.7 inches) permitted per person

any types of mounts for photo and video equipment, such as tripods, monopods and ‘selfie’ sticks

drones, unmanned aircraft systems and any remote-controlled aircraft

large binoculars (except if used by partially-sighted Ticket Holders and other optical magnifying equipment, except photographic camera lenses for non-professional purposes).

Other Prohibited Items

any other objects that may compromise public safety, cause nuisance and/or harm the Competition's reputation, as determined by the Event Organisers at their absolute discretion.