Good Samaritan helps girl who fled from Humble mall shooting

The Brief Deerbrook Mall was evacuated after a shooting that injured a minor and an adult bystander. A family told FOX 26 how their daughter fled the mall with just one shoe that she was trying on before shots were fired nearby. A Good Samaritan brought the family back to the mall to pay for the girl's shoes and anything else she wanted.



A shooting is something no one should ever have to experience, let alone at a neighborhood mall. Unfortunately, many people had to experience it on Saturday evening at the Deerbrook Mall in Humble.

After hearing one family's story of having to flee the mall while shopping, one Good Samaritan decided to step in and help the family finish their shopping trip.

Deerbrook Mall shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say three officers were already on-duty at the mall and were able to quickly contain the situation.

Officials confirmed a minor was shot and taken to a hospital. That victim's condition remains unknown at this time.

An adult bystander was also hospitalized for minor injuries. Comedian and social media influencer Gerald Huston later shared that he was that bystander.

Another minor was detained in connection to the shooting.

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Dig deeper:

During the chaotic aftermath of the shooting, FOX 26 reporter Mekenna Earnhart spoke to a family who fled the mall as their 12-year-old daughter was trying on shoes.

Alina left the mall with the one shoe that she was trying on. She only had a sock on the other foot, and she left the Crocs that she was originally wearing at the store along with a necklace that she had just bought.

‘For the kids and the community’

Local perspective:

After hearing Alina's story, Andrew Zamarripas decided to step in and help finish the family's shopping trip.

Zamarripas contacted Alina's mother, Angela, and invited FOX 26 exclusively to the family's return to Deerbrook Mall.

"I feel kind of scared after what happened, but I'm also excited to get my shoes back," Alina said as they walked through the mall. "I didn't think I would have to go through this, but at least we're all safe."

As Zamarripas and the family approached the store they were in before the shooting, Alina's mother, Angela, pointed out the girl's pink Crocs, the bag with her new necklace, and the opened box of shoes that she was trying on. They were all sitting in the same spots they were left in, and the store was gated off.

"Everybody left everything behind," said Angela.

"I didn't go to sleep until two in the morning," Alina said. "I just couldn't stop thinking about it."

Zamarripas helped Alina buy the complete pair of shoes and anything else she wanted. He tells FOX 26 that he enjoys giving back and blessing others with what he's been blessed with.

"I saw [the story], and it really broke me down," he said. "I love kids so much, and I'm really trying to be out here for the kids and the community as much as I can."

"We ended up being blessed," said Angela.