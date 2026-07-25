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Shooting reported at Deerbook Mall in Humble

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FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 25, 2026 8:22 PM CDT Published July 25, 2026 7:28 PM CDT

HUMBLE, Texas - At least one person has been shot following an incident at Deerbrook Mall in Humble.

Humble: Deerbrook Mall shooting

What we know:

Harris County authorities confirmed a call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. from the Deerbrook Mall off I-69 and FM 1960.

Precinct 4 law enforcement later shared that one person was reported shot, and another person has been detained.

Law enforcement are on the scene. Others are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman

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