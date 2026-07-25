Shooting reported at Deerbook Mall in Humble

At least one person has been shot following an incident at Deerbrook Mall in Humble.

Humble: Deerbrook Mall shooting

What we know:

Harris County authorities confirmed a call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. from the Deerbrook Mall off I-69 and FM 1960.

Precinct 4 law enforcement later shared that one person was reported shot, and another person has been detained.

Law enforcement are on the scene. Others are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.