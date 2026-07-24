The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for missing Sabastian Jones. The 11-month-old boy was last seen near Houston. Authorities say he may be with his mother, Alena Thornton.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Houston-area boy who was last seen a week ago.

What we know:

11-month-old Sabastian Jones was last seen on July 17 in the 5200 block of FM 1960 West, near Champion Forest Drive, in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff’s office says Jones may be with his mother, 25-year-old Alena Thornton.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide details on the circumstances around his disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Jones or Thornton should call 911. You can also report information to the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9270