Houston crash: At least 1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 288 at Elgin
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday night, officials said.
Highway 288 crash: At least 1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash
What we know:
Authorities stated the crash occurred on Highway 288 at Elgin.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)
Officials said the incident occurred "at the end of a police engagement."
Traffic is slow in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
What we don't know:
No other details have been released in connection with the crash.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department