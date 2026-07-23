Houston crash: At least 1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 288 at Elgin

The Brief At least one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities stated the crash occurred on Highway 288 at Elgin. Officials said the incident occurred "at the end of a police engagement."



At least one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday night, officials said.

Highway 288 crash: At least 1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

Authorities stated the crash occurred on Highway 288 at Elgin.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Officials said the incident occurred "at the end of a police engagement."

Traffic is slow in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

No other details have been released in connection with the crash.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.