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Houston crash: At least 1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 288 at Elgin

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published July 23, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 10:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • At least one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday night, officials said.
    • Authorities stated the crash occurred on Highway 288 at Elgin.
    • Officials said the incident occurred "at the end of a police engagement."

HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday night, officials said. 

Highway 288 crash: At least 1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

Authorities stated the crash occurred on Highway 288 at Elgin. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Officials said the incident occurred "at the end of a police engagement." 

Traffic is slow in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. 

What we don't know:

No other details have been released in connection with the crash. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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