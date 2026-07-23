Rescue groups believe pets are being snatched, dumped off the McKay Bridge over Lake Houston

The Brief Eight cats rescued: Rescue crews have saved eight cats from the overgrown area near McKay Bridge. The animals will be spayed or neutered, medically evaluated and cared for by rescue organizations. Search continues for dog: A German Shepherd mix wearing a collar has repeatedly avoided capture. BARC animal control officers are expected to continue efforts to catch the dog. Abandonment concerns: Rescuers believe some of the animals may have been intentionally abandoned, citing the condition of the cats and the discovery of a missing 10-year-old pet that was reunited with its owner after more than three months.



So far, eight cats have been rescued, and the search continues for a German Shepherd mix wearing a collar. People in Huffman refer to the spot as McKay Island.

Rescue groups suspect animal dumping at McKay Bridge

What they're saying:

McKay Bridge is a historical railroad crossing. It's not an actual stand-alone island, but rather a concrete-made stretch running alongside the bridge. It's overgrown and treacherous.

Rescuing the Animals has become a huge group effort between rescue groups, firefighters, and trained trappers. The Huffman Fire Department has been involved along with the Houston Humane Society.

"I think some mentally ill person is capturing people's pets, cats and dogs, throwing them off the bridge or taking them in boats," said Lynne Jennings with K9 Airlift rescue. "Some of these cats are pets and the dog is wearing a collar."

It's hard to believe the cats and the dog got there on their own.

Lynne spotted what she believes is a recent dumped cat based on the condition the cat is in. So far, eight cats have been rescued. They will be spayed, neutered, and medically evaluated.

Stacey Jameson says her 10-year-old cat, Meo, was found there after being missing for three and a half months.

"He was dumped there. I don't know if someone dumped him off the top of the bridge or took him by boat," she said.

She thinks someone snatched Meo from her yard. It's too far for the older cat to swim.

The dog wearing a collar has been difficult to catch.

Animal control officers with BARC will try to catch him Friday morning.