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Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant arrested, charged with assault, terroristic threat

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 23, 2026 8:17 PM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 8:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant has been arrested and charged following an incident on Thursday morning. 
    • According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Freder Munoz was arrested. 
    • Officials said Munoz has been charged with assault family violence (Class A Misdemeanor), terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant has been arrested and charged following an incident on Thursday morning. 

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. arrested, charged 

What we know:

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Freder Munoz was arrested. 

Sergeant Freder Munoz

Officials said Munoz has been charged with assault family violence (Class A Misdemeanor), terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Authorities stated that the investigation into the incident is going. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the arrest to occur as officials did not go into details. 

The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office 

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