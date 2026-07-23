Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant arrested, charged with assault, terroristic threat
HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant has been arrested and charged following an incident on Thursday morning.
Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. arrested, charged
What we know:
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Freder Munoz was arrested.
Sergeant Freder Munoz
Officials said Munoz has been charged with assault family violence (Class A Misdemeanor), terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Authorities stated that the investigation into the incident is going.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the arrest to occur as officials did not go into details.
The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office