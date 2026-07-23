Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant arrested, charged with assault, terroristic threat

The Brief A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant has been arrested and charged following an incident on Thursday morning. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Freder Munoz was arrested. Officials said Munoz has been charged with assault family violence (Class A Misdemeanor), terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.



A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant has been arrested and charged following an incident on Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. arrested, charged

What we know:

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Freder Munoz was arrested.

Sergeant Freder Munoz

Officials said Munoz has been charged with assault family violence (Class A Misdemeanor), terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the incident is going.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the arrest to occur as officials did not go into details.