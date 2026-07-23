Houston hit-and-run charge dropped for former US attorney

The Brief Records confirmed a jury returned a no bill for Jennifer Lowery. Lowery was accused of leaving a crash scene in May 2026. Lowery's attorney claims both drivers involved in the crash thought the other had fled the scene.



A Harris County jury has decided not to indict a former US attorney who was accused of a Houston hit-and-run earlier this year.

Charge dropped against Jennifer Lowery

What we know:

Records confirmed that a grand jury returned a no bill on Wednesday for Jennifer Lowery, who was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

According to Cornell Law School, a "no bill" means the jury did not find enough evidence to justify a trial.

Because of that, the jury is asking the court to release Lowery from custody.

May 2026 crash

The backstory:

The charge was tied to a crash that happened on May 14 on Memorial Drive near Birdsall Street.

A driver reportedly told police that he was driving eastbound on Memorial when his vehicle was struck by a car in the median.

Police found a vehicle with front-end damage parked in a driveway, and the license plate was allegedly registered to Lowery.

Previous court documents say Lowery's husband spoke to police, identified himself as an attorney, and said his wife was involved in the crash.

Who is Jennifer Lowery?

Lowery previously served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the region. She was appointed to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas by district judges in April 2022, after holding the position in an interim and acting capacity since February 2021.

She led the office until her successor was sworn in in December 2022.

Defense attorney responds

What they're saying:

According to a statement from Lowery's defense attorney, an investigation determined that Lowery did not leave the crash scene.

Lowery and the other driver involved in the crash allegedly believed the other person had fled the scene. The other driver allegedly drove "approximately a block and a half down Memorial before pulling into a shopping center parking lot out of view from Jennifer Lowery and 2 male witnesses captured on video," according to the attorney.

Lowery drove home after the crash, and her husband then called 911 stating she was involved in an accident.