Houston crash: Vehicle falls from HOV lane onto Southwest Freeway, roadway closed

The Brief IH-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at Beltway 8 West will be closed for several hours after a vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the vehicle fell from the HOV lane onto Southwest Freeway. Traffic is backed up and the roadway will be for several hours.



IH-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at Beltway 8 West will be closed for several hours after a vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

Houston crash: Vehicle falls onto Southwest Freeway from Beltway 8 HOV lane

What we know:

According to officials, the vehicle fell from the HOV lane onto Southwest Freeway.

Photo from the scene

According to Houston METRO, preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the HOV barrier, became airborne, and landed on the main lanes below.

Officials said the vehicle is believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

Three people who were in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals.

Officials said the northbound main lanes of Southwest Freeway are closed between West Bellfort and Beltway 8 as first responders work the scene and conduct their investigation.

Motorists are asked to find other routes as traffic is backed up in the area, officials said.

What we don't know:

Houston METRO officials did not provide the conditions of the people in the vehicle.