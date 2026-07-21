Shooting investigation underway in Friendswood apartment complex, suspect still on the run

The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Friendswood on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials say they received a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting on El Dorado Boulevard near the intersection of Glenwest Drive, just northwest of the Baybrook Mall.

According to officials, when they arrived they found a woman shot at least one time.

Authorities said she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said the information they have is that the woman was in an apartment with her two teenage sons.

That's when, officials said, a man rode up on a bicycle and fired several shots into the apartment. One of those shots struck the woman.

Officials believe this incident was a targeted shooting as there was an ongoing situation.

Police stated they believe the suspect was probably after one of the teenage children in the apartment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a suspect description in connection with the shooting.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.