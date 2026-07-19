Family holds balloon release for 31-year-old killed in Houston double shooting

The Brief Kristopher Clark’s mother is pleading for communication from HPD detectives and vows to keep hounding officials to ensure her son’s case does not go cold. Investigators are trying to piece together why the resident homeowner claimed to have no idea who the victims were, despite police confirming that the couple lived at the house. Police found no weapons inside the home, indicating an outside party pulled the trigger; detectives have seized Ring camera footage from the property but have not released a suspect description.



A community gathered at a Southeast Houston park Saturday evening for a memorial balloon release honoring 31-year-old Kristopher Clark, one of two people killed in a homicide last weekend.

Family and friends released a sea of red and black balloons into the sky at Schnur Park on Cullen Boulevard, attempting to channel their grief into a public plea for answers six days after the fatal shooting.

"My message to the police is to please, first of all, get in contact with me," the victim's mother, Latoya Gabriel, told FOX 26. "And find the person who did this because I refuse to let this become a cold case."

Deadly double shooting

The backstory:

Houston Police Department officers discovered Clark and a woman dead inside a residence on Glen Hollow Drive at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 12. Investigators forced entry into the home after responding to reports of a shooting.

Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities have not yet officially released the identity of the female victim, but loved ones at Clark’s balloon release tell FOX 26 that she was Clark's girlfriend.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a double homicide committed by an outstanding third party. No weapons were recovered inside the residence, leading police to believe the unidentified shooter fled the scene.

No suspect description or motive has been established.

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The investigation has been complicated by a string of unusual details surrounding the home where the couple lived. According to Houston Police, the homeowner, who also lives at the property, told investigators he did not know the victims or their names, despite authorities confirming that the couple lived there.

Houston Police stated the shooting occurred entirely within the residence and are treating the case as an isolated incident. Authorities emphasized that there is no broader threat to the public.

‘You will be found’

What they're saying:

Gabriel said she believes her son likely knew the person who shot him.

She noted that detectives seized footage from several exterior security cameras mounted on the house, but said she has struggled to receive updates from investigators.

"I want answers, and I know it takes time," Gabriel said, adding a warning to the person responsible. "I know they're not gonna turn themselves in, but just know you will be found."

Gabriel remembered her son as a gentle man who was always smiling and cared deeply about others. Clark was a father; his son turns six years old next month, a milestone Clark would have celebrated alongside his own 32nd birthday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477). All Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous.