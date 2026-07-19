High-pressure system triggers soaring weekend temperatures and intense summer heat waves

The Brief High pressure building off the coast is driving temperatures into the mid- to upper 90s, pushing heat index values up to 108 degrees. We are monitoring an area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf, where the chance for tropical development has surged to 80% over the next week. The developing system could soon become a tropical depression or storm, threatening northern and central Florida with heavy rainfall.



As high pressure builds just off the Coast, temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s for the weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100, nearing 108 for some.

As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.

In the eastern Gulf there is now an 80% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north or central Florida, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain.