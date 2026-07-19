High-pressure system triggers soaring weekend temperatures and intense summer heat waves
HOUSTON - As high pressure builds just off the Coast, temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s for the weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100, nearing 108 for some.
As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.
In the eastern Gulf there is now an 80% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north or central Florida, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.