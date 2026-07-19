Man admits to killing girlfriend in NE Harris County shooting

The Brief The suspect's stepfather called authorities about the shooting on Maritime Drive. The suspect reportedly said he and his girlfriend were arguing when he shot her. Deputies arrested the suspect on a murder charge.



A man was arrested Saturday night after admitting to killing his girlfriend during an argument in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County crime: Girlfriend killed on Maritime Drive

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Maritime Drive, near Sheldon and Garrett Roads.

Officials say the suspect admitted to the shooting to his stepfather. The stepfather then called the authorities.

Deputies responded to the call and found a woman who had been shot to death. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Tonya Swink.

The suspect, 29-year-old Cody Prince, was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Officials say Prince admitted to the shooting while speaking with detectives. He allegedly said that he and Swink were arguing, and she threatened to end their relationship.

Records confirm that Prince is in Harris County custody on a murder charge. His bond has not been set at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.