Houston rallies to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The Brief Hundreds gathered on the bridge on Dunlavy overlooking 59 in Houston to honor Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and demand answers surrounding his death following an ICE operation. The rally was organized by We The Lucha and Immigration Youth Texas, with support from dozens of community organizations. Members of Salgado Araujo’s family and Congressman Al Green joined community members calling for transparency, accountability and justice.



Hundreds of people gathered in Houston at Ervan Chew Park on Dunlavy on Sunday for a rally honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and demanding justice following his death during an ICE operation.

Community gathers to honor Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

What we know:

The demonstration was organized by We The Lucha and Immigrating Youth Texas, along with dozens of supporting organizations. Participants filled a pedestrian bridge with signs while listening to speakers discuss Salgado Araujo’s death and the broader impact of immigration enforcement on families across the Houston area.

"Our existence is our resistance," said Frida Adame, founder of We The Lucha," As a Latina woman and as an immigrant, I know that our people are afraid and understandably, so it hits so close to home, but it is because we are afraid that we need to show up."

Loved ones of Salgado Araujo were present at the rally, standing alongside community advocates, faith leaders and elected officials, including Congressman Al Green.

Organizers said the gathering was intended to demand greater transparency and accountability while giving a voice to immigrant families who say they are living with fear and uncertainty amid continued immigration enforcement operations.

"Lorenza reminded me of my family. It hits too close to home and my mom fought too hard for a future for me to not sit here in the heat and fight for her," Yesenia Hernandez, " Human rights is not optional. You know we can all just sit down and stay silent, but you have to remember. History repeats itself. We've seen it in 2016, and we are seeing it again now, and we have to put a stop to it."

Calls for transparency following ICE Operation death

What's next:

FOX 26 spoke with several people at the rally about why they decided to attend. Many said they came to support Salgado Araujo’s family, stand in solidarity with Houston’s immigrant community and push officials to provide additional answers about what happened.

Organizers said they plan to continue advocating for Salgado Araujo’s family and other families impacted by immigration enforcement.