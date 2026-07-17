Harris County murder suspect told investigators he was 'afraid' of victim
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials have identified the victim and suspect from the deadly shooting in northeast Harris County on Tuesday.
Scott Douglas Wildman is charged with murder and booked into Harris County Jail for the death of 43-year-old Stephan Duman.
Scott Douglas Wildman
Roller Creek Drive shooting
The backstory:
On Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 2 deputies received an in-progress call for a shooting at a home on Rolling Creek Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found Duman lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators at the scene found Wildman in a nearby home and had him detained. He cooperated with the investigation.
Homicide detectives quickly learned Wildman and Duman had gotten into an argument that escalated into a shooting. Wildman told investigators he shot Duman because he was afraid.
Wildman was arrested and officially charged with murder.
The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.