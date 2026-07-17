Harris County murder suspect told investigators he was 'afraid' of victim

The Brief Stephan Duman, 43, died Tuesday after being shot during an argument in northeast Harris County. Scott Wildman was arrested and charged with murder for the shooting. The suspect allegedly told investigators he shot Duman because he was afraid.



Harris County officials have identified the victim and suspect from the deadly shooting in northeast Harris County on Tuesday.

Scott Douglas Wildman is charged with murder and booked into Harris County Jail for the death of 43-year-old Stephan Duman.

Scott Douglas Wildman

Roller Creek Drive shooting

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 2 deputies received an in-progress call for a shooting at a home on Rolling Creek Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found Duman lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators at the scene found Wildman in a nearby home and had him detained. He cooperated with the investigation.

Homicide detectives quickly learned Wildman and Duman had gotten into an argument that escalated into a shooting. Wildman told investigators he shot Duman because he was afraid.

Wildman was arrested and officially charged with murder.