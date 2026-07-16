Katy church burglarized, nearly $15,000 in sound equipment stolen after Sunday service

The Brief Harvest Katy Church was burglarized and nearly $15,000 worth of sound equipment was stolen just after Sunday's service. The suspect was caught on camera and investigators are asking the public's help to find him. Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.



A Katy church is asking for the public's help after thousands of dollars worth of sound equipment was stolen just hours after Sunday service.

Theft caught on camera at Katy church

What we know:

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera, and investigators are now working to identify him.

The senior pastor at Harvest Katy says the burglary happened on July 5 around 4:30 p.m. after Sunday service. Surveillance video shows a man walking around the church property along Franz Road near Fry Road before breaking into the building through a back door.

"He used some type of screwdriver, something he was able to take the deadbolt lock out. Took it completely out of where it was, and then he used something to kind of jaw the door open," said Senior Pastor Kris Jenkins.

Once inside, church leaders say the suspect went straight to the sanctuary and stole most of the church's sound system.

According to Jenkins, the stolen items include two large subwoofers, a keyboard, a digital sound board, monitor speakers, microphones and personal monitors. He estimates the total value of the stolen equipment at nearly $15,000.

Jenkins says the equipment plays an important role in the church's worship services, youth programs and community events.

"But the church is much more than a building and equipment — it's the people," Jenkins said. "We've only had that equipment for about six months. Before then, we were worshiping with sometimes with an iPad and instruments. You took the sound, but you can't take our worship."

While investigators search for the suspect, the church is making temporary adjustments to services and events until the stolen equipment can be replaced.

"I'm very disappointed, and of course it hurts because we're here to serve other people. When something like this happens, you get a little frustrated, maybe even a little angry. But our faith teaches us to react with wisdom and grace," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also has a message for the suspect.

"If you want to bring it back, please bring it back. I care more about you bringing it back and having the right heart than I do about the value of the equipment."

What you can do:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

In the meantime, Harvest Katy says it is starting a fundraiser to help replace the stolen equipment.