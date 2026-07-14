Houston DoorDash driver completes delivery after being hit by suspect in police chase

The Brief A DoorDash driver was hit by a car that was fleeing from police in Houston. She got back up and completed the delivery. The suspect was taken into custody and charged.



Video shows a DoorDash driver completing her delivery despite being hit by a car that was fleeing from police in Houston.

The surveillance video from July 8 shared by a neighborhood resident shows the delivery driver pulling up in front of a home and beginning to get out of her car. At the same time, sirens can be heard in the distance.

While standing outside of her vehicle, another car being pursued by Houston police strikes her and her car. She told police she thought he was going to turn but didn’t.

The suspect then gets out and runs away.

The video shows the delivery driver taking her delivery to the front porch of a home while police run after the suspect.

Video later shows her driving away in her car.

Chase suspect arrested by police

According to HPD, the chase began when officers were attempting to conduct a separate warrant, and the suspect fled.

After the crash and a foot chase, he was taken into custody, officials say.

Police say he was later charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.