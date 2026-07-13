The Brief Kayla Wynita Rodgers has been charged with manslaughter. She is accused in the deadly stabbing of Krystal Jordan, aka Houston rapper Judy World.



A woman has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of Houston rapper Judy World.

According to Houston police, 28-year-old Kayla Wynita Rodgers has been charged with manslaughter.

Judy World killed in stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing was reported around 10 a.m. Saturday on Bat Sheva Lane on Houston’s south side.

According to court documents, Rodgers is accused of stabbing Judy World in the leg. Judy World was taken to the hospital, where she passed away. Judy World’s legal name is Krystal Jordan.

Judy World (left, photo provided by family); Kayla Wynita Rodgers (right, Houston Police Department)

Rodgers was detained at the scene and later charged in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the women knew each other or what led up to the stabbing.