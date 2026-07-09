Houston ICE shooting: Harris County Medical Examiner lists cause of death following shooting

The Brief The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has released its report following the deadly ICE shooting in East Houston that took the life of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. According to the report, Lorenzo's primary cause of death was determined to be a penetrating gunshot wound of the torso. Officials listed the manner of death as homicide.



The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has released its report following the deadly ICE shooting in East Houston that took the life of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Houston ICE Shooting: Medical Examiner lists cause of death following shooting

What we know:

According to the report, Lorenzo's primary cause of death was determined to be a penetrating gunshot wound of the torso.

Officials listed the manner of death as homicide.

Congresswoman says man killed was not intended target

The report comes following the recent information from Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia who was told by ICE that Lorenzo and his brother were not the intended targets.

In a statement from DHS on Thursday evening, officials said, "After receiving a credible tip from our law enforcement partners, our officers conducted surveillance on a target’s address. Weeks prior to the incident, they noted two white vans at the property. On July 7, officers were almost at the target’s address when they observed a white van with an individual who resembled the target. Officers then initiated the vehicle stop."

ICE speaks on bodycams

It was also learned from Garcia that ICE reported none of the agents involved in the deadly shooting were wearing body cameras.

What they're saying:

"The officers involved in the incident in Houston had not been issued body-worn cameras due to back-to-back Democrat shutdowns. The process of purchasing and issuing body-worn cameras to all of our ICE field offices was interrupted by the Democrats multiple government shutdowns. Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days.



Providing our ICE law enforcement officers with body cameras has been a priority for DHS—especially as our officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them. The halting of our body-worn camera implementation for our officers is yet another setback resulting from Democratic lawmakers refusing to fund DHS. Now, thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE has historic funding to provide law enforcement with the resources they need—including body cameras—to make America safe again."