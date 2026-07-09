Crash shuts down East Freeway in Baytown area

The Brief Westbound lanes of I-10 are closed off. Eastbound traffic is partially impacted. The crash reportedly involved a commercial truck with a cargo trailer. Drivers are advised to find another route and expect delays.



A major crash on I-10 East has Baytown Police directing drivers off the freeway.

Baytown crash closes I-10 East

What we know:

The crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-10 near Ellis School and Thompson Roads. Eastbound traffic is also being impacted, but those lanes are still open.

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says the crash involved a commercial truck that was carrying a cargo trailer.

Baytown Police say the crash impacted the center barrier between the east and westbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to find another route and expect delays.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate regarding when lanes will reopen.

Details about the crash itself are not available.