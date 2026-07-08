ICE Houston shooting timeline: Surveillance video, family account help reconstruct final moments

The Brief FOX 26 reconstructed a timeline of Tuesday's deadly ICE shooting using surveillance video, cellphone footage, family interviews and ICE statements. Surveillance video places Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on Canal Street at 6:46 a.m., less than an hour after his family says he left for work. Federal investigators have not released a complete timeline, and both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are conducting investigations.



FOX 26 has reconstructed what is known so far about Tuesday's deadly ICE shooting that left Lorenzo Salgado Araujo dead in Houston's East End.

The reconstruction is based on surveillance video obtained by FOX 26, cell phone videos recorded by bystanders, information provided by Salgado Araujo's family and statements released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal authorities have not released an official minute-by-minute timeline of the encounter.

What we know:

According to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's son, Ronaldo, Tuesday began like any other workday.

He says his father woke up around 5 a.m., got ready for work, grabbed his lunch and coffee and left home around 5:50 a.m. to pick up members of his construction crew before heading to a construction site in north Houston.

The first independently verified point in the timeline comes at 6:46 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 26 from a nearby auto shop shows Salgado Araujo's work van driving onto Canal Street. Seconds later, an unmarked black SUV follows behind.

FOX 26 also obtained two cell phone videos recorded by a bystander on Canal Street between 6:40 a.m. and 7 a.m. The videos show the aftermath of the shooting, but do not capture the moments leading up to it.

According to Ronaldo, the family did not realize something had happened until around 7 a.m., when his mother called to say there had been an incident. He says the family did not yet know exactly what had occurred.

What ICE Says:

ICE says agents were attempting to stop Salgado Araujo as part of what the agency described as a targeted enforcement operation.

According to ICE, Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who the agency says did not have legal permission to be in the United States, rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored verbal commands and attempted to run over an officer.

ICE says an agent then shot Salgado Araujo in self-defense.

He was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The surveillance footage and cell phone videos help establish portions of the timeline, but they do not show everything that happened before shots were fired.

Federal investigators have not released a complete account of the encounter or identified the officer who fired the shots.

The FBI is investigating the alleged assault on a federal officer, while the Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation into the shooting itself.

Both investigations remain ongoing.