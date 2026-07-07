Houston attorney charged with murder in Vassar Street shooting
HOUSTON - A Houston lawyer was arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in University Place.
Michael Driver, 45, has been accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Jesse Reyes at a home on Vassar Street on June 27.
According to court documents, Driver is employed as a lawyer.
Michael Stuart Driver mugshot
Man shot, killed by roommate in University Place
The backstory:
Houston police officers were called about a shooting on June 27 around 11:55 p.m. on Vassar Street. When they arrived, officers were flagged down by a man who told them he was the shooter.
He told police he got into a physical altercation with the victim and at some point he pulled out a gun and shot him.
Preliminary information from police stated Driver and Reyes lived in the home together.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department and Harris County court records.