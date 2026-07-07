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Houston attorney charged with murder in Vassar Street shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 7, 2026 10:01 AM CDT
Published July 7, 2026 10:01 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Michael Stuart Driver is charged with murder for the shooting death of Jesse Reyes at a home on Vassar Street on June 27.
    • According to court documents, Driver is a lawyer.
    • Houston police previously reported on the shooting, stating the suspect and victim lived together at the home.

HOUSTON - A Houston lawyer was arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in University Place.

Michael Driver, 45, has been accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Jesse Reyes at a home on Vassar Street on June 27.

According to court documents, Driver is employed as a lawyer.

Michael Stuart Driver mugshot

Man shot, killed by roommate in University Place

The backstory:

Houston police officers were called about a shooting on June 27 around 11:55 p.m. on Vassar Street. When they arrived, officers were flagged down by a man who told them he was the shooter.

He told police he got into a physical altercation with the victim and at some point he pulled out a gun and shot him.

Preliminary information from police stated Driver and Reyes lived in the home together.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department and Harris County court records. 

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