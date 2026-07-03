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The Brief Jason Grindstaff is facing charges of official oppression and indecent assault. Officials say the charges stem from an investigation that began in December, when Grindstaff was a Liberty police officer. He resigned in February while on administrative leave.



A former Liberty police officer turned himself in on Friday after a grand jury indictment last month, officials say.

What we know:

Jail records show Jason Grindstaff is being held on a charge of official oppression and a charge of indecent assault.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is gathering details about the allegations against Grindstaff.

Investigation leads to arrest

Timeline:

According to the City of Liberty, the police chief was notified of a complaint involving Grindstaff on Dec. 3, and the Texas Rangers initiated an investigation. The Texas Rangers interviewed Grindstaff and then sent him home pending further review.

On Dec. 4, Grindstaff was placed on administrative leave.

Liberty officials say the police department "cooperated fully with the Texas Rangers and provided requested records, documents, and other materials" as the investigation continued.

Officials say Grindstaff resigned on Feb. 27, while still on administrative leave.