Man charged for allegedly shooting 3 people in passing vehicles in Houston

The Brief Houston police say Demetri O'Neal Thomas, 45, is facing multiple charges after a shooting on Friday. He allegedly shot three people who were driving past him. Police and a trooper then shot him.



A man has been charged for allegedly shooting three people in their vehicles on Friday in northeast Houston.

Police say Demetri O'Neal Thomas, 45, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas was shot by law enforcement during the incident, and he remains hospitalized.

Man allegedly shoots passing cars

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Friday on North Wayside Drive near the intersection of St. Louis Street near Trinity/Houston Gardens.

Houston police say they got calls about a man firing a rifle at vehicles.

According to police, three people in passing vehicles were injured by the gunfire. Two of them were taken to the hospital. All three were reported to be in stable condition.

Police, trooper shoot suspect

HPD officers and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene, and bystanders directed them toward the suspect.

Police say they found him armed with a rifle on the front porch of a nearby home.

According to police, the man refused commands to drop his weapon. When he allegedly raised the weapon, three HPD officers and a trooper fired their guns.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

HPD identified the police officers who fired their weapons as J. Avila, J. Luna and J. Avery. Officer Avila was sworn in as an officer in May 2022. Officers Luna and Avery were sworn in as officers in June 2024.

What's next:

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.