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Man charged for allegedly shooting 3 people in passing vehicles in Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 17, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Houston Police shoot man accused of firing at vehicles
Houston Police shoot man accused of firing at vehicles

Houston Police shoot man accused of firing at vehicles

An alleged gunman was among four people hospitalized on Friday after Houston Police fired on him for reportedly shooting at moving cars. FOX 26's Mekenna Earnhart spoke to a witness who tried to fend off the gunman, and Randy Wallace finds the damaged vehicle that two of the victims were driving in.

The Brief

    • Houston police say Demetri O'Neal Thomas, 45, is facing multiple charges after a shooting on Friday.
    • He allegedly shot three people who were driving past him.
    • Police and a trooper then shot him.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged for allegedly shooting three people in their vehicles on Friday in northeast Houston.

Police say Demetri O'Neal Thomas, 45, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas was shot by law enforcement during the incident, and he remains hospitalized.

Man allegedly shoots passing cars

Witness describes shooting in northeast Houston on Wayside
Witness describes shooting in northeast Houston on Wayside

Witness describes shooting in northeast Houston on Wayside

Houston police say a suspect was shooting at vehicles on Wayside Drive. David, who works at Chicken Plus nearby, describes what happened.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Friday on North Wayside Drive near the intersection of St. Louis Street near Trinity/Houston Gardens.

Houston police say they got calls about a man firing a rifle at vehicles. 

According to police, three people in passing vehicles were injured by the gunfire. Two of them were taken to the hospital. All three were reported to be in stable condition.

Bystander tries to warn drivers as man fires weapon in NE Houston
Bystander tries to warn drivers as man fires weapon in NE Houston

Bystander tries to warn drivers as man fires weapon in NE Houston

Houston police say a man with a rifle shot three people in passing cars on Friday. David Davis, who works at Chicken Plus nearby, says he and his coworkers tried to warn drivers to stop and not drive toward the man with the weapon.

Police, trooper shoot suspect

HPD officers and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene, and bystanders directed them toward the suspect.

Police say they found him armed with a rifle on the front porch of a nearby home.

According to police, the man refused commands to drop his weapon. When he allegedly raised the weapon, three HPD officers and a trooper fired their guns.

Houston police shoot man who opened fire on cars | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
Houston police shoot man who opened fire on cars | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Houston police shoot man who opened fire on cars | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Houston Police Department share more information after officers shot a gunman who had opened fire on vehicles driving along N. Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. Three people were injured and the suspect was shot multiple times.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

HPD identified the police officers who fired their weapons as J. Avila, J. Luna and J. Avery. Officer Avila was sworn in as an officer in May 2022. Officers Luna and Avery were sworn in as officers in June 2024.

What's next:

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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