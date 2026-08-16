Woman taken into custody following police pursuit that forced North Freeway shutdown

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The Brief A vehicle pursuit that began near FM 2920 and Rhodes Road ended Sunday morning with a woman taken into custody on the North Freeway. The incident briefly forced the emergency shutdown of all southbound main lanes and HOV/HOT lanes on I-45 before the freeway fully reopened. Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity or revealed the initial reason for the pursuit.



A vehicle pursuit led by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies ended Sunday morning on the North Freeway with a woman taken into custody.

Police chase ends on I-45

What we know:

The pursuit began in north Harris County near the intersection of FM 2920 and Rhodes Road after deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

The chase traveled onto Interstate 45 and came to an end in the 14800 block of the North Freeway, near Richey Road, where deputies took the driver into custody without further incident.

The response to the pursuit resulted in a brief emergency shutdown of all southbound lanes and HOV/HOT lanes along Interstate 45. The freeway has since fully reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity or specified the initial reason for the pursuit. No injuries were immediately reported.