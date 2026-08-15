Houston police investigate incident at Hobby Airport

The Brief Houston police responded to Hobby Airport on Saturday evening for a report of a bomb threat involving a plane. Southwest Airlines confirms a plane on the ground was subject to security screening, which temporarily resulted in a hold for other inbound flights. Southwest Airlines confirms that their operations are rolling again, and Hobby Airport says the airport remains operational.



Houston police responded to a reported bomb threat involving a plane at Hobby Airport on Saturday evening, officials say.

What we know:

Houston police confirmed a call came in shortly before 7:30 p.m. about a "hazard" at the airport.

Hobby Airport later confirmed on social media that there was a report of a bomb threat involving a Southwest Airlines flight.

Southwest Airlines says, "Another flight on the ground was subject to a security screening at the request of local law enforcement, which resulted in holding for other inbound flights."

Passengers at the airport shared updates on social media as they waited on the tarmac.

Houston police later said nothing was found during a search, and the passengers were able to deplane.

Southwest Airlines said operations were rolling again, and Hobby Airport said the airport remained operational.

What you can do:

The airport advises travelers to contact their airline for the latest flight information.