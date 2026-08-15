Harris County authorities find 8 tailgates during theft investigation

The Brief An investigation into a stolen tailgate led authorities to an apartment complex on West FM 1960. Officials say they found multiple tailgates that belong to Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram pickup trucks. If you think one of the tailgates is yours, you can contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.



If you recently had a tailgate stolen, authorities may have it now after finding multiple tailgates at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

Tailgates found during Harris County investigation

What we know:

Precinct 4 authorities say an investigation into a stolen tailgate led them to an apartment complex on West FM 1960.

Constable deputies executed a search at the complex and found eight total tailgates that are believed to have been stolen. Officials say the tailgates match Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram pickup trucks.

What we don't know:

Other details of the initial investigation are not available at this time.

There are no details regarding when and where the tailgates were taken from.

What you can do:

If you believe one of the tailgates shown is yours, you can call the constable's office at 281-376-3472 and mention case number 2608-01874.