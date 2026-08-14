2026 TEA accountability ratings: Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency on Friday released A-F Accountability Ratings for 2026 school year.
What are Texas school accountability ratings?
Why you should care:
Texas public school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which measures "what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."
How to find your school’s accountability rating
What you can do:
The TEA website has a tool that allows you to search by district or specific campus. You can see your school’s letter grade, details about how your school performed and what grade it received in years prior.
Houston-area school accountability ratings
- Houston ISD: B
- Aldine ISD: C
- Alief ISD: C
- Clear Creek ISD: B
- Crosby ISD: B
- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD: B
- Deer Park ISD: B
- Fort Bend ISD: B
- Galena Park ISD: B
- Galveston ISD: B
- Goose Creek CISD: B
- Huffman ISD: C
- Humble ISD: B
- Katy ISD: B
- Klein ISD: B
- Lamar CISD: B
- Pasadena ISD: B
- Sheldon ISD: C
- Spring ISD: C
- Spring Branch ISD: B
- Tomball ISD: A
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Education Agency.