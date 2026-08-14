The Brief The Texas Education Agency released A-F Accountability Ratings for 2026. The TEA website allows you to search by campus or district.



The Texas Education Agency on Friday released A-F Accountability Ratings for 2026 school year.

What are Texas school accountability ratings?

Why you should care:

Texas public school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which measures "what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

How to find your school’s accountability rating

What you can do:

The TEA website has a tool that allows you to search by district or specific campus. You can see your school’s letter grade, details about how your school performed and what grade it received in years prior.

Click here to search.

Houston-area school accountability ratings