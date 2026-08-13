Viral TikTok highlights persistent Houston railroad crossing failures—and the legal hurdles preventing fixes

The Brief A local business owner went viral (2.2M+ views on TikTok) after manually holding up a 40-pound railroad crossing arm on Pinemont Drive for two hours to clear a massive traffic backup caused by a gate failure. Area residents and business owners report that crossing DOT #597082J breaks down at least twice a month without a train coming, while calling the posted emergency line yields a quoted wait time of five hours or more. BNSF Railway claims crossing gates default to a "fail-safe" down position for safety and strongly warns against interfering with equipment, while federal law prevents local or state authorities from fining railroads for extended blockages.



A persistent infrastructure headache on Houston’s Northwest side has inspired a viral social media movement after a local man took matters into his own hands to clear a massive traffic jam.

Big picture view:

For residents and business owners along Pinemont Drive near Antoine Drive, the railroad crossing marked as DOT Crossing #597082J is a well-known nightmare.

Community members report the crossing arms routinely malfunction—lowering and remaining down at least twice a month for hours at a time, backed up for miles with no train in sight.

When drivers call the emergency number posted on the blue sign on the control box, they say dispatchers quote them a wait time of five hours or longer for a technician to arrive.

Viral 'Superhero' Step-In

Local perspective:

Last week, local business owner Ben Smith was on his way to a nearby tire shop when he found himself trapped in the gridlock.

"I was stopped here for like 10 minutes," Smith said. "There was no train coming, so I decided to lift it up... I just wanted to help everybody out."

Standing 6'4", Smith manually lifted the 40-pound metal crossing arm over his head, propping it up so trapped drivers could pass through. For nearly two hours, he moved back and forth between both sides of the tracks to keep traffic flowing evenly in both directions.

A video Smith posted documenting the ordeal exploded on TikTok, racking up more than 2.2 million views. Local viewers dubbed him the area's "Spider-Man," creating AI fan art and praising his neighborhood spirit.

Grateful drivers handed him tips totaling $86, brought him cold drinks, and eventually, other stranded drivers stepped out of their cars to take turns holding up the arms.

While community members rallied around Smith, local business owners emphasized that citizens should not be forced to direct railroad traffic.

"Whoever’s head of it needs to get on it and take care of the problem," said Daniel Rodriguez, owner of D.O.D. One Stop Tire Shop right next to the tracks. "Having guys standing there holding it up... if a train comes, somebody could possibly get hurt. That’s a very bad hazard. but Also it is always when People are trying to get home from work. It usually happens in the afternoon. To have it just backed up and stopped, that's terrible." Rodriguez said.

BNSF Responds, Warns Drivers

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 26, BNSF Railway emphasized that safety is a top priority, stating the company invests $145 million annually in grade-crossing safety programs. However, the railroad company did not directly address the reported five-hour wait times or the twice-monthly frequency of failures at the Pinemont crossing.

BNSF explained that crossing systems are engineered to default to a "fail-safe" condition—meaning gates automatically lower and remain down if there is any potential issue, environmental glitch, or ongoing maintenance testing.

The rail company issued a stark warning regarding Smith's viral video:

However, drivers on scene pointed out that when traffic is gridlocked bumper-to-bumper for miles past Antoine Drive, turning around is often physically impossible.

Beyond Pinemont: A City-Wide Crisis

Why you should care:

The gridlock on Pinemont Drive is far from an isolated incident. Across Houston—particularly in the East End—blocked crossings and failing gates have created daily disruptions for residents, schools, and emergency responders.

Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) data has previously identified Houston’s East End as a national hotspot, accounting for a massive portion of blocked train complaints nationwide. Reports have shown extreme safety hazards, including video of frustrated pedestrians and young children crawling under stopped train cars to get across the tracks.

How to Track Blockages: Houston’s 'Train Watch' Dashboard

What you can do:

In response to widespread public frustration, the City of Houston launched the Train Watch Dashboard.

The web-based interactive map allows drivers to check crossing statuses across the city in real time. The tool is designed to help commuters:

View Live Crossing Statuses: Check if specific rail intersections are currently blocked or clear before hitting the road.

Plan Alternate Routes: Identify open crossings nearby to bypass long traffic delays.

Report Blocked Crossings Directly: Access direct reporting links to submit blocked crossing incidents to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) or through Houston’s 311 system.

Why Can't Houston Fine Rail Companies?

Dig deeper:

Many frustrated drivers ask a simple question: Why doesn't the City of Houston or Harris County fine railroad companies when gates fail or trains block intersections?

The answer comes down to federal law.

Under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act (ICCTA) and the Federal Railroad Safety Act (FRSA), railroads fall strictly under federal jurisdiction. Local municipalities and state governments are legally preempted from regulating railroad operations or enforcing time limits on blocked crossings.

While Texas previously had a statute allowing fines for trains blocking crossings for more than 10 minutes, a 2004 Texas Attorney General opinion confirmed that the law was preempted by federal authorities and legally unenforceable.

Proposed legislative workarounds—such as U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia's federal "Don't Block Our Communities Act" (H.R. 1347) or state-level bills attempting to limit train lengths—have stalled in committee or face steep federal legal hurdles.

Local law enforcement unable to penalize rail companies

What's next:

With local law enforcement unable to penalize rail companies, city leaders have had to rely on federal infrastructure grants to build overpasses and underpasses—known as grade separations—to permanently remove rail conflicts.

Houston received a $37 million award from the FRA’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program for the West Belt Improvement Project, but widespread infrastructure changes take years to complete.

FOX 26 has also reached out to U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia’s office regarding federal oversight for the Pinemont Drive crossing and is awaiting a response.

In the meantime, Ben Smith says if the gates on Pinemont freeze down again, he lives just five minutes away.

"I'm free whenever it goes down," Smith said. "I'll be here to help."