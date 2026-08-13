2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive; mother, her boyfriend arrested in connection

The Brief Harris County officials confirmed a two-year-old girl has died after she was taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries." Officials are now looking to potentially upgrade charges against the toddler's mother and her boyfriend. Both suspects were eventually arrested after they reportedly approached authorities about the child being unresponsive.



A two-year-old girl has died after she was flown to a hospital for "life-threatening injuries" last week, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The office also says their homicide detectives and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are now reviewing potential new charges for the toddler's mother and her boyfriend. As of this report, 28-year-old Jazmin Cisneros and 29-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez are charged with Injury to a Child - Serious Bodily Injury.

(Photos courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

Spring toddler hospitalized

The backstory:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated last week that the couple had approached constable deputies in Spring last Thursday seeking help for an unresponsive toddler.

Precinct 4 authorities started helping the child until paramedics arrived. She was then taken to a hospital and medical personnel reportedly found "multiple life-threatening injuries."

Investigators later determined that Gerardo Gonzalez had assaulted his girlfriend's toddler multiple times, causing her injuries. Records say he admitted to striking the child and stomping on her.

Gonzalez's bond is currently set at $1 million.

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The child's mother, Jazmin Cisneros, was arrested the following week. Her bond is set at $500,000.

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According to court documents, Cisneros confronted Gonzalez after seeing her child's injuries, and Gonzalez confessed to her about striking the two-year-old. Cisneros did not contact police or seek treatment for the child "because she knew [Gonzalez] would go to jail," according to records.