Houston ISD says district more than doubles number of A and B-rated schools since 2023

The Brief The Houston Independent School District says the district has more than doubled the number of schools earning an A or B accountability rating since 2023 in the 2026 Texas Education Agency accountability system. According to the release, 92 Houston ISD schools earned an A and 113 earned a B. In 2023, according to Houston ISD, just 93 schools earned an A or B. School officials said at the same time, the number of HISD schools receiving a D or F has fallen from 120 in 2023 to 13 in 2026.



The Houston Independent School District says the district has more than doubled the number of schools earning an A or B accountability rating since 2023 in the 2026 Texas Education Agency accountability system.

Houston ISD says district more than doubles the number of A, B-rated schools since 2023

What they're saying:

According to the release, 92 Houston ISD schools earned an A and 113 earned a B. In 2023, according to Houston ISD, just 93 schools earned an A or B.

School officials said at the same time, the number of HISD schools receiving a D or F has fallen from 120 in 2023 to 13 in 2026.

"These ratings represent the hard work of our students, teachers, and staff and the transformation happening in classrooms across the District," Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles said in a news release. "Three years ago, too many students were attending low-performing schools. Today, 205 schools are earning an A or B, and every one of our middle and high schools is out of D and F status. Houston's students are succeeding, and we should celebrate them."

School officials said among the schools with an A rating was Wheatley High School. They said in 2019, Wheatley received its seventh consecutive failing accountability rating, triggering a law that required the state to either close the campus or replace HISD's Board of Trustees, setting in motion the legal process that ultimately resulted in the state intervention in 2023.

"Seven years after that failing rating and three years after the intervention began, Wheatley is now an A-rated school," the release stated.

School officials added that North Forest High School also earned an A rating for the first time.

Houston ISD also said in 2023, 40 secondary schools received a D or F rating. In 2026, there are no D or F-rated HISD middle or high schools.

What we don't know:

School officials did not provide a list breakdown of each school in the news release sent out on Thursday.