Houston ISD launching 5-year strategic plan this week
As part of the plan, teachers and support staff will get a raise and the superintendent says it ensures "great schools and programs in every community".
Houston ISD to lift mask mandate on March 1
The Houston Independent School District will lift its mask mandate on March 1, and masks will become optional in schools, facilities and school buses.
Houston ISD student seen interviewed on FOX 26 gifted new glasses by generous donor
In early February, a story aired featuring five students from Houston ISD’s Attucks Middle School in Sunnyside. FOX 26 viewers couldn’t help but notice in the interview that Madison Jones-Austin, 12, was in need of a new pair of glasses.
Mask requirement continues for students, teachers at Houston ISD schools
COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the Houston area. In mid-January, the Texas Medical Center reported more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Most recently that number was around 3,500 new cases.
"You can’t be a kid in today’s world," HISD students discuss growing up in Sunnyside and Black history
Houston ISD middle school students discuss growing up in Sunnyside, one of the most crime-stricken neighborhoods in Houston.
10-year-old battling cancer sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies
A 10-year-old Houston boy battling terminal cancer reached a milestone Monday completing his goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies, but perhaps the bigger story is the timely impact he’s having and the man beside him all along.
Houston area school districts offering bonuses to address teacher shortages worsened by COVID-19
As a surge in COVID-19 cases continue to affect the work force, some school districts are offering bonuses as incentives for recruitment and retention.
Houston ISD closed on Tuesday due to rise in COVID-19 cases
HISD campuses and offices will be closed Tuesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Houston community.
16-year-old girl shot, killed while walking dog in southwest Houston, police searching for killer
Houston Police are searching for the person(s) who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl as she was walking her dog in Southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 PM Tuesday on the 5100 block of Markwood Lane.
New partnership involving Houston ISD hopes to curb learning loss in the classroom due to COVID-19
The learning loss caused by COVID-19 is something the Houston Independent School District is tackling through a unique partnership. It will allow college students into your child’s elementary classroom.
Houston ISD hiring 500 current, former students as tutors
We go in-depth with Houston ISD about the push to hire hundreds of current and former students as tutors. FOX 26’s Rashi Vats speaks with a school administrator about why extra help is needed in the classroom.
At least 500 current, former Houston ISD students to be hired as tutors
Houston ISD working to hire hundreds of current and former students as tutors to address the learning loss elementary students faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HISD parents discuss kids returning to school, amidst Omicron surge
As kids return to school this week, health experts are closely monitoring the latest Omicron surge.
Former HISD COO, district vendor indicted in multimillion-dollar kickback scheme
The former Houston ISD COO has been indicted in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that names five other HISD officials, including former board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones.
Former HISD COO, district vendor indicted in multimillion-dollar kickback scheme
The former Houston ISD COO has been indicted in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that names five other HISD officials, including former board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones.
Houston ISD considering an update on mask mandate amid COVID-19 Omicron variant
Leaders in Houston ISD were considering updating the district’s mask mandate after the holidays, but this was before a federal appellate court temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools.
HISD reassigns employees after Madison High School students walk out over alleged sexual misconduct
A walkout was organized Thursday morning at Madison High School amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.
HISD reassigned employees at Madison HS amid inappropriate conduct investigations
A walkout was organized Thursday morning at Madison High School amid allegations of inappropriate conduct. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shows how the district is responding to their concerns.
Houston ISD's Austin HS on precautionary lockdown due to 'suspicious activity'
Houston ISD’s Austin High School is on lockdown as a precaution while police investigate suspicious activity, school officials say.
COVID-19 testing at Houston, Aldine school district campuses
Parents at participating HISD and AISD schools will receive a consent form that must be signed for their child to participate in the free, on-campus COVID-19 testing program.