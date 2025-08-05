Houston ISD announces no students will be returning to F-rated school campus this year

The Brief The Houston Independent School District reported on Tuesday in a news release that no students will be returning to an F-rated campus this upcoming school year. Houston ISD said they expect 74% of its schools to have earned an A or B rating in the 2024-2025 state accountability ratings. Houston ISD said they anticipate the preliminary ratings will match the Texas Education Agency's official ratings once released later this month.



The Houston Independent School District reported on Tuesday in a news release that no students will be returning to an F-rated campus this upcoming school year.

Houston ISD releases new state ratings

Houston ISD said they expect 74% of its schools to have earned an A or B rating in the 2024-2025 state accountability ratings.

Houston ISD said they anticipate the preliminary ratings will match the Texas Education Agency's official ratings once released later this month.

Here's the breakdown:

74% of HISD schools now rated A or B – up from 35% before state intervention

197 HISD schools have achieved an A or B rating – more than double the 93 schools with that rating as of two years ago

Zero F-rated schools – a complete elimination of F-rated campuses and a dramatic decrease from 56 F-rated campuses in the District at the start of the intervention

82 schools that were rated D or F in 2023 are now A or B-rated

HISD has only 18 remaining D-rated schools, down from 121 D/F rated schools in 2023, the year before HISD’s transformation began

School officials said, "These school ratings are far more than letters and numbers. For the first time in memory, not a single HISD student attends an F-rated school, and nearly 75% of Houston ISD students attend an A or B-rated school. Two years ago, roughly 40,000 HISD students woke up every day and attended a failing, F-rated school. This year, not a single family in Houston ISD will be sending their child to an F-rated school."

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles said in a news release, "These results prove what Houston's students are capable of achieving when given the opportunity and support they deserve. This transformation demonstrates that with high expectations and effective instruction, every student can succeed. The achievement of our schools reflects the dedication of HISD's entire workforce and the persistence of HISD’s students and families."