Hundreds gather for vigil honoring student killed in Baytown

The Brief Hundreds gathered for a vigil honoring 16-year-old Andrew Meismer. Friends, classmates, church members and families came together to show support for Andrew's family. Andrew's close friends say he will be deeply missed.



More than 200 people gathered at Bicentennial Park in Baytown Thursday night for a vigil honoring 16-year-old Andrew Meismer.

What we know:

Classmates, friends, church members, and many others from across the Baytown community came together to remember Andrew and show support for his family following his tragic death.

Authorities say a classmate allegedly stabbed Andrew with a pair of scissors during a fight at Sterling High School earlier this week. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

At Friday's vigil, people shared prayers, sang songs, and told stories about Andrew’s life and the impact he had on those around him. Several of Andrew’s close friends told FOX 26 he will be deeply missed.

Community members described the evening as somber, heartfelt and emotional, with many holding candles, balloons and flowers.

There is also an online fundraiser and Meal Train to help Andrew’s family during this difficult time.