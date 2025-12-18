277 pounds of illegal drugs found during search at Spring 'trap house'

The Brief Zachary Disorbo, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He also faces a charge of possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $1.1 million for all three charges. Multiple Houston-area agencies executed a search warrant at a "trap house" drug storage apartment in Spring where they found a large quantity of illegal drugs.



Multiple Houston-area agencies came together for a narcotics investigation that led them to find nearly 300 pounds of illegal drugs and the arrest of a man believed to be behind its distribution.

On Wednesday, Zachary Disorbo, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He also faces a charge of possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $1.1 million for all three charges.

More than 250 pounds of narcotics found in drug trafficking investigation

The backstory:

Constable deputies with Mark Herman's Special Operations Unit joined a narcotics investigation alongside Montgomery County Sherriff's Office, Narcotics Enforcement Team, DEA Houston and the Harris County Sherriff's Office after receiving information about illegal narcotics distribution.

According to court documents, the agencies received search warrants for a "trap house" drug storage apartment on Stuebner Airline Road and Disorbo's home on River Mill Drive.

Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office

During their investigation, authorities report they saw Disorbo leave the apartment on Stuebner Airline and stopped him. Court records state Disorbo was found with 42.56 grams of meth pills and 20.72 grams of crystal meth on his person, and 0.0408 ounces of weed in his car.

While searching the trap house, authorities state they found 18.5 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, 5,536 grams of Xanax, 510 grams of ketamine, 568 grams of cocaine, 328 grams of mixed MDMA & ketamine, 540 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 5,700 grams of unknown pressed pills, 1.2 kilograms of MDMA, 1,536 ounces of promethazine, 93.5 pounds of marijuana, 21 pounds of THC gummies, 86.5 pounds of THC wax, a large amount of U.S. currency and three loaded firearms.

Disorbo is currently booked in Harris County Jail.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.