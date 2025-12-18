Man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Southwest Houston

The Brief Police were called to a home on Harristown Drive early Wednesday morning. A woman allegedly claimed her son stabbed her before she died at a hospital. The suspect is being held on a bond of almost $1 million.



A man is in Harris County custody for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in Southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

Houston crime: Man accused of killing his mother

What we know:

Houston Police identified 34-year-old Gerren Crosson as the suspect who killed his 71-year-old mother. Court records identify the victim as Alta Veasley.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Harristown Drive, near West Orem and Green Colling Park Drives.

Authorities say a woman was found at the home with stab wounds. Veasley allegedly claimed Crosson stabbed her.

Veasley was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police found Crosson in the home, and he was initially detained. He was later charged with murder after detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Court records confirm that Crosson remains in jail as of Thursday evening with a bond of $750,000.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.