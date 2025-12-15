Harris County deputies investigating after man found dead on Porter Street
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating a man who was found dead in the South Side area of Houston.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies were called to Porter Street near Scott Street and Old Spanish Trail.
According to initial reports, a man was allegedly mauled by dogs.
Detectives are heading to the scene to investigate.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.