ICE detains longtime legal resident at routine check-in, family questions deportation case

A 57-year-old Hispanic woman, who is in the country legally, is now facing possible deportation over a marijuana conviction from 30 years ago.

The backstory:

It all surrounds a 212c, which deals with convictions before 1997.

Alma Garza was supposed to periodically check in with ICE. When she did just that last month, she was taken into custody.

Garza has been a legal resident of the United States since 1978. Her United States permanent resident card doesn't expire until 9/23/2035.

In 1995, Garza plead guilty to felony marijuana possession and served three years' probation.

After the 212c became an issue, her daughter, Alma Torres, says her mother did everything she was supposed to do, yet she was detained when she went to the ICE office last month for her routine check-in.

Torres says her mother hasn't had any legal trouble since the 1995 conviction, and she doesn't understand why she's being detained.

She says her mother is diabetic and the stress of being held in the detention center is taking a toll on her health.

The mother of five adults could be deported. She has a trial set for sometime in 2026.

What's next:

FOX 26 has reached out to ICE for a response, but have yet to hear back.