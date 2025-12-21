Expand / Collapse search

Missing man with dementia last seen in Houston's Sunnyside

By
Published  December 21, 2025 12:38pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Webb Jones was last seen Saturday night on Briscoe Street.
    • Police say Jones was wearing pajamas and a white shirt.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are turning to the public to help find a missing man with dementia last seen in the Sunnyside area.

Houston missing: Webb Jones

Webb Jones (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

What we know:

Police say 80-year-old Webb Jones was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday on Briscoe Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Coffee Street.

Jones is a Black man standing at 6'4" and weighing about 290 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas and a white T-shirt.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Jones may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:

  • Houston Police: 713-884-3131
  • HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840

The Source: Houston Police Department

Missing PersonsHoustonSunnyside