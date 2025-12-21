Missing man with dementia last seen in Houston's Sunnyside
HOUSTON - Houston Police are turning to the public to help find a missing man with dementia last seen in the Sunnyside area.
Houston missing: Webb Jones
Webb Jones (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
What we know:
Police say 80-year-old Webb Jones was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday on Briscoe Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Coffee Street.
Jones is a Black man standing at 6'4" and weighing about 290 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas and a white T-shirt.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding where Jones may be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:
- Houston Police: 713-884-3131
- HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
The Source: Houston Police Department