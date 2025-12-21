Missing man with dementia last seen in Houston's Sunnyside

The Brief Webb Jones was last seen Saturday night on Briscoe Street. Police say Jones was wearing pajamas and a white shirt. Anyone with information can call Houston Police.



Houston Police are turning to the public to help find a missing man with dementia last seen in the Sunnyside area.

Houston missing: Webb Jones

Webb Jones (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

What we know:

Police say 80-year-old Webb Jones was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday on Briscoe Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Coffee Street.

Jones is a Black man standing at 6'4" and weighing about 290 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas and a white T-shirt.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Jones may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:

Houston Police: 713-884-3131

HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840