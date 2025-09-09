Houston ISD student hit by vehicle near Lamar High School

The Brief A student was struck by a vehicle after being dropped off near Lamar High School. The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Houston ISD student was struck by a vehicle after being dropped off near Lamar High School on Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

Lamar High School student hit by vehicle

What we know:

According to the district, a student was struck by a vehicle after being dropped off in the 2800 block of Eastside Street near the high school.

The district says the student sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

According to HPD, someone saw a silver SUV strike the teen.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the student or how the student was struck was released.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the district said, in part, "The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are mindful of concerns previously raised about traffic conditions near Lamar. We welcome any additional measures the City of Houston may consider to further strengthen pedestrian safety around the campus, as crosswalk infrastructure is managed by the city. HISD continues to support safe passage to school by providing crossing guards at elementary and middle schools."