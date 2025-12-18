Sterling High School student killed in on-campus fight identified

The Brief Family identified the Sterling High School student killed Wednesday as Andrew Meismer, 16. Goose Creek CISD says he was taken to the hospital after a fight, but he later died. Another student was taken into police custody.



The Sterling High School student who was killed Wednesday has been identified.

Family confirmed the teen’s identity as 16-year-old Andrew Meismer.

Andrew Meismer (Photo provided by family)

Sterling High School death

What we know:

According to Goose Creek CISD, two students got into a fight at Sterling High School on Wednesday.

One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD later confirmed that the student passed away.

Another student was taken into police custody. According to jail and police records, Aundre Matthews, 18, is being held at the Baytown Jail.

The campus was reportedly placed on a hold after the fight, but that hold has since been lifted. The district says there is currently no known threat to the campus.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about the fight.