Baytown high school student dies after on-campus fight; another student in custody, district says

The Brief Two Sterling High School students allegedly got into a fight, and one of them was flown to a hospital. One of the students has been pronounced dead, and the other is in police custody. The school was placed on a hold, but the hold has since been lifted.



A Baytown high school student has died and another is in custody after a fight on campus, according to Goose Creek ISD.

Baytown: Sterling HS fight

What we know:

Goose Creek ISD confirmed in a statement that two students got into a fight at Sterling High School.

One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD confirmed that the student has passed away.

Another student is said to be in police custody.

The district says both students' families have been notified.

The campus was reportedly placed on a hold after the fight, but that hold has since been lifted. The district says there is currently no known threat to the campus.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

Full GCISD statement

What they're saying:

Goose Creek ISD: On December 17, 2025, a student at Sterling High School was transported from the campus by ambulance and later life flighted to the Texas Medical Center following a serious injury the student sustained during an altercation with another student. We have now learned that the student passed away. The other student is currently in police custody, and there is currently no known threat to the campus related to this situation. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be releasing additional information at this time. Instead, we ask the Goose Creek community to join us in supporting all students and staff in the aftermath of this tragedy, but particularly the family of the student who lost his life. Additional information about support and resources is being provided to parents and students. — Goose Creek ISD

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.