Baytown high school student dies after on-campus fight; another student in custody, district says
BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown high school student has died and another is in custody after a fight on campus, according to Goose Creek ISD.
Baytown: Sterling HS fight
What we know:
Goose Creek ISD confirmed in a statement that two students got into a fight at Sterling High School.
One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD confirmed that the student has passed away.
Another student is said to be in police custody.
The district says both students' families have been notified.
The campus was reportedly placed on a hold after the fight, but that hold has since been lifted. The district says there is currently no known threat to the campus.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
Full GCISD statement
What they're saying:
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Goose Creek ISD