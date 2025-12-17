Expand / Collapse search

Baytown high school student dies after on-campus fight; another student in custody, district says

Updated  December 17, 2025 3:42pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two Sterling High School students allegedly got into a fight, and one of them was flown to a hospital.
    • One of the students has been pronounced dead, and the other is in police custody.
    • The school was placed on a hold, but the hold has since been lifted.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown high school student has died and another is in custody after a fight on campus, according to Goose Creek ISD.

Baytown: Sterling HS fight

What we know:

Goose Creek ISD confirmed in a statement that two students got into a fight at Sterling High School.

One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD confirmed that the student has passed away.

Another student is said to be in police custody.

The district says both students' families have been notified.

The campus was reportedly placed on a hold after the fight, but that hold has since been lifted. The district says there is currently no known threat to the campus.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

Full GCISD statement

What they're saying:

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Goose Creek ISD

