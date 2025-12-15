How much are 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets in Houston? Full price breakdown released

article

The Brief Ticket prices for Houston’s seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches have been released, ranging from $140 to $700 for group-stage games. The city will host five group-stage matches and two knockout rounds (Round of 32 and Round of 16), with the latter expected to be the highest-demand fixture. Portugal is scheduled to play two matches in Houston, offering fans a potential chance to see global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.



Houston fans now know what it will cost to experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the city’s temporarily renamed Houston Stadium, after FIFA released official ticket pricing for all tournament matches.

The Associated Press published the full breakdown this week, offering the first look at costs for each of Houston’s group-stage and knockout fixtures.

Houston will host seven matches total: five group-stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a Round of 16 match.

How much do World Cup tickets cost in Houston?

What we know:

FIFA’s pricing structure includes three available categories:

Category 1: Lower-tier premium seating

Category 2: Mid-tier seating across lower and upper decks

Category 3: Upper-tier seating

Category 4: Not listed as available for any Houston matches yet

Across the five group-stage games in Houston, ticket prices range from $140 in Category 3 to $700 in Category 1, depending on the match-up, according to The Associated Press.

Featured article

Match-by-match ticket prices in Houston

Below is the full set of released prices for Houston-hosted matches, according to FIFA and The Associated Press:

Group Stage Matches

Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curaçao Cat 1: $500 | Cat 2: $400 | Cat 3: $180

Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs FIFA playoff winner Cat 1: $700 | Cat 2: $500 | Cat 3: $265

Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs Europe B qualifier Cat 1: $600 | Cat 2: $430 | Cat 3: $220

Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan Cat 1: $700 | Cat 2: $500 | Cat 3: $265

Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudi ArabiaCat 1: $450 | Cat 2: $380 | Cat 3: $140

Knockout Matches

Monday, June 29 — Round of 32 Cat 1: $530 | Cat 2: $430 | Cat 3: $220

Saturday, July 4 — Round of 16Cat 1: $620 | Cat 2: $505 | Cat 3: $220

The Round of 16 match is expected to be Houston’s highest-demand fixture.

Global superstars playing in Houston

Dig deeper:

Houston Stadium’s inclusion in the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule highlights the city’s role as a major hub in this expanded 48-team format. The Houston Stadium venue is known for its retractable roof and strong track record hosting international soccer, is poised to deliver one of the most vibrant atmospheres of the competition.

Featured article

Houston will also be one of the few U.S. host cities where fans may have the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo, should he feature for Portugal during the tournament.

Portugal is scheduled to play twice in Houston, on June 17 and June 23, making the city a potential destination for one of the sport’s most recognizable global icons. His presence would significantly elevate demand and international attention surrounding Houston’s match days.

Preparing for World Cup visitors

Local perspective:

Local hospitality groups and transportation authorities have already begun preparing for large volumes of visiting fans. Plans for road closures, public-transit adjustments, and expanded fan-fest activities will be released as the tournament approaches.

Related article

More ticket release information

What's next:

FIFA is expected to release additional updates as March playoff winners finalize the remaining European qualifiers, some of which will compete in Houston. More ticket phases may follow as inventory changes.

Houston’s first match kicks off June 14, launching a packed 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule in the city.