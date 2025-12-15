Honduran man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping body in barrel on immigration hold

The Brief A Honduran man is facing several charges in relation to the murder of a 41-year-old woman. Her body was found by Houston police near the Greenspoint area on December 10. The man accused of the crime is 48-year-old Jesus Varela, who was in court Monday morning.



The man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in their Greenspoint home in early December has been confirmed by ICE officials to have an immigration hold.

What we know:

According to court documents, the man has been on an immigration hold since December 8.

Jesus Varela

Houston police say they stopped 48-year-old Jesus Varela for a defective brake light on December 6, where he was later arrested after officers found a gun inside Varela's vehicle.

Timeline:

December 1: Alleged murder of 41-year-old Christelrose Angel Ramirez occurs, according to court documents.

December 5: Jesus Varela's nephew says he was struck in the chest by Varela and forced into helping hide the body for fear of his own life.

December 6: Varela is pulled over by Houston police for a traffic violation. He is arrested by officers after they found a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle.

December 8: Court records show Varela was placed on an immigration hold by ICE.

December 10: Houston police find the body of 41-year-old Christelrose Angel Ramirez inside of a metal barrel, barred shut by nails and a wooden top.

December 12: Varela is officially charged with the murder of Ramirez.

December 15: Varela makes his first court appearance inside a Harris County Criminal Courtroom.

What's next:

Varela is expected to be in court later this week.