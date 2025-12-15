Honduran man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping body in barrel on immigration hold
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in their Greenspoint home in early December has been confirmed by ICE officials to have an immigration hold.
What we know:
According to court documents, the man has been on an immigration hold since December 8.
Jesus Varela
Houston police say they stopped 48-year-old Jesus Varela for a defective brake light on December 6, where he was later arrested after officers found a gun inside Varela's vehicle.
Timeline:
- December 1: Alleged murder of 41-year-old Christelrose Angel Ramirez occurs, according to court documents.
- December 5: Jesus Varela's nephew says he was struck in the chest by Varela and forced into helping hide the body for fear of his own life.
- December 6: Varela is pulled over by Houston police for a traffic violation. He is arrested by officers after they found a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle.
- December 8: Court records show Varela was placed on an immigration hold by ICE.
- December 10: Houston police find the body of 41-year-old Christelrose Angel Ramirez inside of a metal barrel, barred shut by nails and a wooden top.
- December 12: Varela is officially charged with the murder of Ramirez.
- December 15: Varela makes his first court appearance inside a Harris County Criminal Courtroom.
What's next:
Varela is expected to be in court later this week.
The Source: Houston police and Harris County Court Records.