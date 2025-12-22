Family members identified in deadly Grand Parkway crash
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County authorities have shared the names of the three family members killed in a crash over the weekend on Grand Parkway.
What we know:
Officials responded to a crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday on SH-99 near FM 1464.
A family of four were driving north on the highway when they were struck by a vehicle that was allegedly going south in the northbound lanes.
Authorities say a woman and a girl died at the scene, and a man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the deceased victims are 27-year-old Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 26-year-old Diego Pena Jr., and 5-year-old Camila Pena.
A three-year-old boy in the vehicle and the alleged wrong-way driver were also hospitalized for their injuries. Authorities say both are expected to recover.
What we don't know:
Authorities are not naming the surviving victim.
The suspect driver has not been identified at this time. The sheriff's office only says the suspect is a 28-year-old woman.
The circumstances behind the crash are under investigation. Investigators believe alcohol played a part, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time.
What's next:
Charges against the suspect will depend on the investigation.
The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.